Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Fair Isaac also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.45-$19.45 EPS.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $6.73 on Friday, reaching $727.95. The company had a trading volume of 412,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $758.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $689.86 and its 200 day moving average is $617.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $760.14.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

