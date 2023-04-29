Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Up 149.2% in April

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the March 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.04. The stock had a trading volume of 974,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,561. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $380,823,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

