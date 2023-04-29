Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in April

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the March 31st total of 464,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.1 days.

Experian Price Performance

Experian stock remained flat at $34.65 during midday trading on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

