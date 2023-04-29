Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$67.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

