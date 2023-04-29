Everdome Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $21.76 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

