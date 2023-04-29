Ethereum Name Service Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.81 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $349.77 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be bought for $12.34 or 0.00042255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,338,517 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

