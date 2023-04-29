Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.59-$14.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.59-14.97 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS traded up $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.73. The company had a trading volume of 592,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,872. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $344.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 248,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,677,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.