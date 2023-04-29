ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 0.9% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $148.82 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,295.68 or 0.99993353 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01058697 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $118.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

