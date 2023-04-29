EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.82.
EQT Stock Performance
EQT opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.
EQT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in EQT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of EQT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About EQT
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQT (EQT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.