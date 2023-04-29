EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. 9,171,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,691. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

