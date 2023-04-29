EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.
EQT stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. 9,171,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,691. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
