Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 551,888 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 551,888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $245,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

