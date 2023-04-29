Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 292,786 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $222,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $34.28 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.