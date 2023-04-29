Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Paychex worth $212,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

