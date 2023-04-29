Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 16.84% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $268,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $437,000.

IVLU stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

