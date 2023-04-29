Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 234,789 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $255,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,864,850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 745,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 520,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 194,382 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

