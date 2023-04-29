Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,987 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,396 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,987 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Adobe worth $290,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $377.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.02. The stock has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.