Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,242 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $300,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.