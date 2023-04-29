Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,684,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $281,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.