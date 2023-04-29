Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Entergy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,672 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Entergy by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,592,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after buying an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $107.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

