Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $61.00 at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.53. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 934.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.