Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $61.00 at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVAGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.53. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 934.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

