Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $178,038.81 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00059856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020827 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,641,109 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.