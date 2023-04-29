Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.94-3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.94-$3.23 EPS.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 1,641,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,551. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $69.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

