Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Bank of America

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.82.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $64.15 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $69.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,692,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,988,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,264,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

