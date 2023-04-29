Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading Down 6.4%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Enablence Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Enablence Technologies alerts:

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.57 million for the quarter.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for local access topologies, metro, and long-haul markets in Canada and the United States. The company provides silica-based PLC optical chips used in both multiplexer and demultiplexer assembly applications and can support 400G and higher bandwidth speeds; and optical chips to serve CWDM-NRZ and FR4-PAM4 applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.