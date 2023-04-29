Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the March 31st total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of BABYF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. 17,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,048. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 206.82% and a negative return on equity of 80.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

