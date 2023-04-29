Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Up 320.8% in April

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the March 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

ELOX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 27,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,245. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

