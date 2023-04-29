Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elme Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-1.02 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Elme Communities Stock Performance
Shares of ELME traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 1,283,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,521. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Elme Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -205.71%.
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elme Communities (ELME)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.