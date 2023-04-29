Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elme Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-1.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 1,283,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,521. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Elme Communities’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -205.71%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

