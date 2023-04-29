Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. Elme Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.02 EPS.

NYSE:ELME traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.23. 1,283,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,521. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Elme Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -205.71%.

ELME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

