Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the March 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

