Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Trading Up 23.1 %

NASDAQ:SOLOW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 1,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,228. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

