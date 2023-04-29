Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

