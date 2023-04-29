Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.98. 3,306,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,850. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

