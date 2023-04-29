Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $167.12 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

