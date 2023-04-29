EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

