EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

WTTR opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Select Energy Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.