EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 1.5 %

FMC stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $136.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.