Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.11) to GBX 1,240 ($15.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.11) to GBX 1,150 ($14.36) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Dunelm Group Trading Up 8.8 %

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

