DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after purchasing an additional 677,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.86. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

