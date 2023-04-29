Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94, RTT News reports. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY23 guidance to $8.85-$9.05 EPS.

Dover Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DOV traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,249. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.