Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $146.06 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

