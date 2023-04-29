Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases A$28,017.50 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Mary Stojcevski bought 3,500 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.01 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,017.50 ($18,803.69).
Dicker Data Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08.
Dicker Data Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 12th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.
Dicker Data Company Profile
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
Further Reading
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.