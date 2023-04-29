DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 20,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

