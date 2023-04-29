DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.02%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,778,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 545,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in DHT by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 269,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

