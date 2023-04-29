Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 0.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €22.38 ($24.86) and last traded at €22.26 ($24.73). 5,650,982 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.23 ($24.70).

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.82 and a 200-day moving average of €20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

