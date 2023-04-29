Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading 10% Higher

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating) traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 105,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 135,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

See Also

