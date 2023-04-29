Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Tops $0.0455 on Major Exchanges

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $45.47 million and $1.41 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dejitaru Tsuka alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.04487215 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,379,653.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dejitaru Tsuka should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dejitaru Tsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dejitaru Tsuka and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.