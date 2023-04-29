DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75.96 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $75.96 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 116.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00142812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00064423 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032432 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,914,813 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

