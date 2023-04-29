Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the March 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCPH remained flat at $14.21 during trading on Friday. 432,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,817. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $169,625. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

