Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $912.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -2.07.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,826,000. Pathway Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 995,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 592,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

