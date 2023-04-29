Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Citigroup

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.71.
Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.57 and a 200-day moving average of $257.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.