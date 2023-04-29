Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Citigroup

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.57 and a 200-day moving average of $257.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.